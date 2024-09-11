Sony Sports Network to live broadcast influencer-driven Entertainers Cricket League

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The Entertainers Cricket League (ECL), an influencer-driven T10 cricket league, is set to be broadcast live and exclusive on Sony Sports Network, ensuring fans across the country can experience the action of cricket and entertainment. ECL, featuring six franchise teams captained by top social media superstars like Abhishek Malhan (Fukra Insaan), Anurag Dwivedi, Elvish Yadav, Harsh Beniwal, Munawar Faruqui, and Sonu Sharma is a unique convergence of India’s love for cricket and the power of digital content creators.
The league will be broadcasted live starting at 5 pm on Sony Sports Ten 3 channels, offering fans comprehensive coverage of all 19 matches, played over 10 days from September 13 to 22, 2024, at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Delhi. The grand finale on September 22 will have an extended pre-match coverage, starting at 7 pm.
Speaking on the partnerships, Anil Kumar, founder, Entertainers Cricket League said, “The partnership with Sony Sports Network marks a major milestone in ECL’s journey. We aim to bring the best cricket entertainment to our fans, and this collaboration ensures we reach a wider audience. With Sony’s extensive sports broadcasting experience, we’re setting the stage for a cricketing spectacle like never before – and by bringing social media stars onto television, we are blending the excitement of digital influencers with mainstream sports entertainment."
With the combined following of over 100 crore fans across all content creators involved, ECL expects to generate significant viewership, surpassing projections from previous entertainment leagues.
Six teams namely Punjab Veers. Dynamic Delhi, Haryanvi Hunters, Bangalore Bashers, Mumbai Disruptors, and Lucknow Lions will compete in the 10 day inaugural season featuring 19 matches. Fans can watch all the live action unfold live on Sony TEN 3 and Sony TEN 3 HD.