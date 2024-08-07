Sony Sports Network to live broadcast the 133rd edition of the Durand Cup

Lt. Gen. RC Srikanth, VSM chief of staff, HQ, Eastern Command and chairman, Durand Cup Organising Committee (DCOC), added, " The Durand Cup Organising Committee is extremely happy to continue their partnership with a world-class broadcaster like the Sony Sports Network for the prestigious IndianOil Durand Cup, this year into its 133rd Edition. The Durand Cup is no ordinary tournament as it provides a unique platform for budding footballers from every corner of the country to rub shoulders with world class legends. We are confident that the legacy of the Durand shall be carried forth to greater heights with a partner like Sony Sports Network standing by steadfastly.”