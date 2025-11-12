Sony Sports Network to telecast Tennis Premier League 2025 across India

Sony Sports Network has been announced as the official television broadcast partner for Season 7 of the Tennis Premier League (TPL), powered by Clear Premium Water. The league will air live on Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD channels nationwide from December 9 to 14, 2025, at the Gujarat University Tennis Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Among the global athletes joining this edition are Luciano Darderi (World No. 26), Arthur Rinderknech (World No. 28), Corentin Moutet (World No. 31), Alexandre Muller (World No. 43), and Damir Džumhur (World No. 58). They will compete alongside Indian stars including Rohan Bopanna, former doubles World No. 1 and two-time Grand Slam champion, and Sahaja Yamalapalli, India’s top-ranked female player.

Featuring its signature 25-point format, the TPL will see eight franchises — Rajasthan Rangers, Gurgaon Grand Slammers, Gujarat Panthers, Hyderabad Strikers, GS Delhi Aces, Yash Mumbai Eagles, Chennai Smashers, and SG Pipers Bengaluru — compete for the championship title.

Rajesh Kaul, chief revenue officer – distribution & international business and head – sports business, Sony Pictures Networks India, said: “We’re thrilled to bring the excitement of the Tennis Premier League’s seventh season to fans across the country and showcase incredible global talent in high-intensity matches. Our partnership reflects our commitment to promoting top-tier sporting action and connecting viewers with the best in tennis entertainment.”

Kunal Thakkur, co-founder, Tennis Premier League, said: “Sony Sports Network’s unmatched reach will help us take tennis to every corner of India. This partnership is a big step forward in making the sport mainstream and engaging for fans nationwide.”

Mrunal Jain, co-founder, Tennis Premier League, said: “Having Sony Sports Network on board as our television partner is a massive boost for the league. With their strong presence in Indian sports broadcasting, we’re confident that Season 7 will be our most exciting and widely viewed edition yet.”

With this partnership, Sony Sports Network expands its portfolio of premium sporting properties, while TPL continues its efforts to position tennis as a mainstream spectator sport in India.