Sony Sports to continues its coverage of INDIA Cricket with the live telecast of India Women’s tour of Australia

BCCI has announced a strong Indian squad for the 3 ODIs, one-off pink ball Test and 3 T20Is which will be led by Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur across formats. Mithali Raj has been named the captain for the historic day-night Test and the ODI matches while Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the visitors in the T20I series. While big names like Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma and Jhulan Goswami have retained their spots, left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad also makes her way back into the squad and Sneh Rana finds a place in the Test and ODI squad after an impressive show at the England tour.