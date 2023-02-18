Sony, Star, Zee turn off signals to cable operators

Indian Broadcasters have increased the channel prices under NTO 3.0, prompting cable operators' backlash.
As per a Mint report, Television broadcasters Disney Star, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, and Sony Pictures Networks India have turned off their signals to cable operators, resulting in nearly 45 million subscribers in India losing access to their channels.
This decision was made because the broadcasters recently increased the prices of their popular channels by 10-15% due to new amendments to the NTO 3.0 tariff order.
Cable operators are concerned that implementing these higher prices will negatively impact their low-income consumers in small towns, and are therefore refusing to comply with the new amendments.
Despite the recent signal switch-off by other major television broadcasters, Viacom18 has not yet made a decision regarding its network of channels. It’s worth noting that Reliance Industries also owns cable television distribution companies like DEN Networks, Hathway Cable and Datacom.
According to the new amendments or NTO 3.0, television broadcasters were permitted by the sector regulator to raise the prices of channels within a bouquet from Rs 12 to 19, effective from February 1. Hence, many broadcasters have increased the prices of their bouquet and popular channels by 10-15%. These broadcasters argue that the price increase is necessary as there have been no such adjustments made in the last four years.