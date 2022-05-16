Sony YAY! announces first 'Taarak Mehta' telefilm as well as new show episodes

The new telefilm will be titled 'Tapu and the Big Fat Alien Wedding'.
After the two consecutive successful stints of its popular show Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashma, Sony YAY! brings back a brand-new season of the kids’ favorite show starting today. Not just this, the channel pulls all stops to make this summer memorable for kids, by also soon launching a first ever tele movie of the fan favorite Gokuldham society called – Tapu and the Big Fat Alien Wedding. The movie will teleport kids to Tapu’s animated universe where they will witness aliens coming down to earth for a rib-tickling wedding celebration.
With an aim to bring the kids’ favorite toons closer to the young audiences Sony YAY! celebrated a super successful Watch Party in association with KidZania, Mumbai. Here kids got an exclusive preview of exclusive content, chance to engage in fun activities and win exciting prizes, while they shook a leg with their favorite toons.
Leena Lele Dutta, business head, Sony Pictures Networks India, Kids’ Genre!
“Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah has seen a successful journey on Sony YAY! To see it become widely popular among children has been absolutely special. Following the massive success and huge fan-following of the first two seasons, we wanted kids to enjoy the show’s enigmatic characters in a larger format with the release of the first telemovie.”
Asit Kumarr Modi, founder and managing director of Neela Film Productions states, “Over the past 14 years, TMKOC has become one of the most loved shows. Our characters have become part of the audience's family and daily lives. Turning these characters into animation and receiving the same love has been overwhelming to say the very least. With the third season on the anvil, our commitment to providing seamless entertainment and exploring more options to portray our characters to our viewers has only grown deeper."