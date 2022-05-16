Sony YAY! announces first 'Taarak Mehta' telefilm as well as new show episodes

Asit Kumarr Modi, founder and managing director of Neela Film Productions states, “Over the past 14 years, TMKOC has become one of the most loved shows. Our characters have become part of the audience's family and daily lives. Turning these characters into animation and receiving the same love has been overwhelming to say the very least. With the third season on the anvil, our commitment to providing seamless entertainment and exploring more options to portray our characters to our viewers has only grown deeper."