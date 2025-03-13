Sony YAY! introduces CID Squad to widen audience base

The kid’s entertainment television channel Sony YAY! is seeking to broaden its audience base. The channel, which currently serves children aged 2 to 14, is now aiming to also target individuals aged 15 to 35. To this end, it has launched a new title: CID Squad, an adaptation of Sony Television’s nearly three-decade-long show, CID.

“Adapting iconic IPs into animation isn’t unique to India—it’s happening globally,” Ambesh Tiwari, business head, Sony Kids & Animation, explains.

“What sets us apart is recognising the value these stories and characters hold across a broad demographic, from ages 5 to 60. Our goal isn’t just adapting IPs but creating animation that appeals to all.”

As it draws in new audiences, it is simultaneously attracting new categories of advertisers. Tiwari says that there is already significant sponsorship interest for CID Squad, with brands such as PediaSure and cybersecurity firm Quick Heal joining the initiative.

A cyber security brand partnering with a children’s entertainment channel suggests that the universe is indeed expanding. Once the show establishes a strong fanbase, it will begin to actively license merchandise.

Traditionally, Sony YAY! has drawn the attention of FMCG advertisers. It is now expanding beyond broadcast with initiatives such as its live IP, The Giant Wheel Festival, and solutions including licensing and merchandising. In addition to its linear channel, licensing and merchandising play a crucial role in generating revenue for Sony YAY!

Tiwari says that Sony adopts a comprehensive approach to animated content. Acquiring rights to properties such as Naruto unlocks substantial revenue through brand partnerships with companies like The Souled Store and Reliance Brands.

Sony YAY!, through its animation production division YAY! Animations, aims to establish itself as a powerhouse in the global animation market. The decision to animate CID goes beyond mere nostalgia; it also aims to ensure the property remains relevant to newer generations.

Franchises such as Marvel and Batman have effectively adapted their intellectual properties in international markets across various formats, including films for adults, television shows for younger viewers, and comics suitable for all age groups. He adds, "We believe CID has the same potential."

The channel has partnered with global industry leaders to ensure high production standards. Pre-production, which included storyboarding, was outsourced to an Irish production house, while the music for the show was composed by an Italian artist.

The series will be offered in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Bangla, and Marathi, with intentions to dub it in French, English, and Italian for global distribution.

New age storytelling for a modern audience

Unlike the live-action CID, which emphasises forensic investigations, the animated version will feature futuristic crime-fighting themes. The show seeks to engage a tech-savvy audience by exploring topics ranging from self-driving cars to cybersecurity threats, all while preserving the investigative essence of the original.

The iconic elements of CID are preserved, including the well-known dialogue—“Kuch toh gadbad hai”—which creates a smooth connection between the classic series and its animated revival. The characters from the original CID have been preserved and reinterpreted.

In this universe, ACP Pradyuman serves as an inspector. Daya, Abhijeet, and Freddy are a group of teenagers mastering the tricks.

Strategic expansion through distribution

Sony YAY! is presently assessing various distribution options for India. While Sony’s own OTT platform and TV channel are the primary considerations, the show may also be licensed to additional streaming services, he adds.

In the past, Sony has recreated its popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for children with Taarak Mehta ka Chhota Chashmah. This has been syndicated to Prime Video. In the meantime, another Sony production, Sudha Murty's Stories of Wit & Magic, has been released on Netflix.

Focus on anime

Anime has also been a key driver in expanding both its audience and business opportunities. With titles like Black Clover, Naruto, and Naruto Shippuden, it helps the channel bring in the 15+ audience. It also opens up new advertising opportunities, attracting brands that recognise anime's value.

Anime is bringing in brands that previously didn’t target kids, further diversifying its advertiser base. Brands like Reliance, ITC, and soon Tata Group will also be joining the anime bandwagon.

“Brands are beginning to experiment with anime as they recognise its growing influence. A generation of Indians who started watching cartoons around 2006–2007 is now passionate about anime, while the previous generation remains largely unaware of its craze. As these anime fans move into decision-making roles in advertising, anime’s mainstream appeal will only grow,” he says.

Sony is committed to growing the anime ecosystem in India. Hiroki Totoki, president and CEO, Sony Corp, recently emphasised anime as a major growth story for the Sony ecosystem.

Tiwari says anime has always existed in India- The Jungle Book on Doordarshan in the early '90s was also an anime, but awareness grew significantly in the mid-2000s with Dragon Ball Z, Pokémon, and other titles entering the Indian market and gaining immense popularity.

“With Naruto and Naruto Shippuden, we’ve taken a big leap in bringing the world's biggest anime titles to India. We're excited to experiment further and have already launched two VAS services with our partners at Tata Play and Airtel,” he says.

Tiwari attributes the growing popularity of anime in India to its relatability with Indian audiences because it tells aspirational stories—of evolution, coming of age, and self-improvement. A common theme across anime is physical and personal transformation, seen in Solo Leveling (where the protagonist grows stronger through sheer effort) and One Piece (a journey to become the greatest pirate).

“India is at a stage where people strive to better themselves, and this aligns perfectly with anime’s core philosophy,” he says.

Summer Lineup

Sony YAY! is also making a major content push for the summer, bringing in internationally renowned IPs such as Naruto, Naruto Shippuden, Shin chan, and Oggy and the Cockroaches. In a first for Indian audiences, 26 episodes of Shin chan will be exclusively aired during summer vacation.

He further hinted that an India made, anime series will be coming soon on Sony YAY!, appealing to the huge number of anime enthusiasts in the country.

This aggressive strategy is part of the channel’s broader ambition to go beyond broadcasting. “We’re not just a TV channel anymore. We’re positioning ourselves as an animation powerhouse. Licensing and global syndication are key revenue streams, and in the future, we may even explore gaming opportunities,” he said.

As Indian animation gains international traction, Sony YAY’s approach could serve as a model for the industry—blending nostalgia with modern storytelling to create a global entertainment experience.

Tiwari, who took charge as the business head for the kid’s section in January 2025, says the unique challenge in this industry is the time required for commissioning and execution.

“Unlike live-action projects, where you can capitalise on trends and go live in 6 to 8 months, animation takes much longer,” he says.