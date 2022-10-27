Sony YAY! unveils its robust festive line-up along with exciting multi-platform initiatives

Sony YAY! further strengthens its leadership position as it promises to entertain its young audiences while satiating their need for variety through content that is wholesome and engaging. The channel expands its width of content with the launch of its iconic shows in new avatars as well as the launch of brand–new shows. Oggy and the Cockroaches: Next Gen, the No. 1 chase comedy introduces a new character Piya whose camaraderie with Oggy will take audiences on a rib-tickling joyride. Also, fan – favorite, Taarak Mehta Ka Chhota Chashmah, returns to screens with a brand new season of complete family entertainment. Moreover, after being one of the top 5 shows in the slot within the first week of its launch, the most popular title in the world of anime – Naruto, is all ready to be back with the ninja’s journey ahead. Sony YAY! is set to wow fans of the show with a chance to own Naruto merchandise, which will be available in a range of apparel, home décor, and consumer electronics.