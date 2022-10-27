Sony YAY! unveils its robust festive line-up along with exciting multi-platform initiatives

The channel explores new formats through an array of new shows
Sony YAY! is all set to extend its three-pronged approach of Entertain, Experience and Explore with its array of offerings this festive season. This Diwali, the channel is all set to welcome its audiences into their Happyverse – A unique world that brings to audience’s happiness at every touchpoint.
Sony YAY! further strengthens its leadership position as it promises to entertain its young audiences while satiating their need for variety through content that is wholesome and engaging. The channel expands its width of content with the launch of its iconic shows in new avatars as well as the launch of brand–new shows. Oggy and the Cockroaches: Next Gen, the No. 1 chase comedy introduces a new character Piya whose camaraderie with Oggy will take audiences on a rib-tickling joyride. Also, fan – favorite, Taarak Mehta Ka Chhota Chashmah, returns to screens with a brand new season of complete family entertainment. Moreover, after being one of the top 5 shows in the slot within the first week of its launch, the most popular title in the world of anime – Naruto, is all ready to be back with the ninja’s journey ahead. Sony YAY! is set to wow fans of the show with a chance to own Naruto merchandise, which will be available in a range of apparel, home décor, and consumer electronics.
The channel explores new formats through an array of new shows including a homegrown slapstick comedy - PaJaMa along with Sergent Keroro - a popular and funny Japanese Manga series. The celebration will continue through a double dose of comedy with the launch of Mr. Magoo along with the most popular twin cats Honey and Bunny, who will take audiences on an endless joy ride.
The channel also now extends the experience beyond television, across the length and breadth of the country through a specially curated on-ground initiative – “Oggy’s tour of India”. Through this extensive on-ground property, the audiences across will have a chance to meet their favorite toon up close and personal and have lots of fun this festive season.
Leena Lele Dutta, Business Head, Sony Pictures Networks India, Kids’ Genre!, said, ”Since the inception, we have curated a world for our young audiences that they call their own. We are very excited to introduce Happyverse - a world filled with endless fun, friendship, and excitement that gives them an opportunity to be their unapologetic selves. It is their undaunting love for Sony YAY! and our characters that keeps us motivated to keep doing something new and exciting consistently”.