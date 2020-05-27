SonyLIV 2.0 rolls out with a refreshed & enhanced user experience and a new brand identity

All new UI/UX interface aimed towards uplifting consumer experience.
SonyLIV, the OTT brand of Sony Pictures Networks India, yesterday started rolling out it’s SonyLIV 2.0 build with a refreshed & enhanced user experience and a new brand identity. The phased rollout of SonyLIV 2.0 will complete in an estimated duration of 3 weeks. The original content catalogue will launch in June’20 as part of a new LIV Premium subscription pack.
Along with changes in brand identity and user experience, SonyLIV offers a glimpse into its engaging repertoire of originals that will soon go live on the platform. From real life incidents to book adaptations to some thrilling fictional narratives, these originals will feature some of the most popular faces in the world of entertainment.
Aman Srivastava, head of marketing – Digital Business (SPN): “We are thrilled to unveil SonyLIV 2.0 with a refreshed & enhanced user experience and a new brand identity to our audiences. This precedes the launch of our premium subscription package in June’20. SonyLIV2.0 is designed to create world class entertainment experience and will be home to some distinctly unique Indian stories for a global audience.”