SonyLIV, VOOT, Colors Infinity, VH1 India to stream WHO's virtual concert...

...along with other channels, it will feature top artists to raise funds for frontline healthcare workers, it's like Live Aid but for the Coronavirus pandemic.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) is orchestrating with pop superstar Lady Gaga and Global Citizen the biggest virtual concert in recent memory to raise funds for the frontline healthcare workers during the pandemic.
Called "One World: Together At Home", this virtual concert will take place on 18 April 2020, and will feature some of the biggest music stars and comedians on the planet. The broadcast will also feature global health experts alongside these artists.
According to Global Citizen, "Contributions from corporate partners will go directly to the WHO’s Solidarity Response Fund to support and equip healthcare workers around the world."
In India, the event will be broadcast live on April 19 on TV channels Sony PIX, AXN, VH1 India, Comedy Central India, Colors Infinity. You can also catch it on streaming platforms VOOT and SonyLIV.
Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert will host the event which has a lengthy list of participating artists.
There's a separate list of artists who'll feature on the broadcast and streaming platforms. Here's the breakdown:
Broadcast: Taylor Swift, Alicia Keys, Shah Rukh Khan, Andrea Bocelli, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, David & Victoria Beckham, Camila Cabello, Celine Dion, Chris Martin of Coldplay, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Jennifer Lopez, Stevie Wonder, and many more.
Streaming platforms: Adam Lambert, Charlie Puth, Lady Antebellum, Kesha, Jennifer Hudson, Jack Black, Ellie Goulding, Heidi Klum, Hozier, The Killers, Vishal Mishra, Juanes, James McAvoy, Lewis Hamilton, Liam Payne, Rita Ora, and many more.
Together At Home originally began as a series on social media where stars would viewers would come together to take action against Coronavirus. Stars who'd participated in this series include Chris Martin of Coldplay, Shawn Mendes, OneRepublic, among several other stars.