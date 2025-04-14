Sourav Ganguly reappointed as Chairperson of ICC Cricket Committee

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has been reappointed as the chairperson of the International Cricket Council (ICC) men's cricket committee, as announced by the global governing on Sunday. His longtime national teammate, VVS Laxman, has also been picked again as one of the panel members.

Ganguly, who led the Indian team from 2000 to 2005, was first appointed to the position of committee chairperson in 2021. The 52-year-old had taken over the role from fellow Indian legend Anil Kumble, who stepped down after completing the maximum allowed three, three-year terms.

Alongside Ganguly and Laxman, the newly constituted committee will also include former Afghanistan player Hamid Hassan, West Indies batting icon Desmond Haynes, South Africa's current Test and One Day International (ODI) captain Temba Bavuma, and former England batter Jonathan Trott.

The new ICC women's cricket committee comprises former New Zealand off-spinner Catherine Campbell as its chairperson with former Australian player and Avril Fahey and Cricket South Africa's (CSA) Pholetsi Moseki as the other members.