Reckitt, Amul, and LIC lead news genre advertising during H1 2022: TAM AdEx report

TAM has released its half-yearly TV report covering the news genre. The report covers the first half of the year, from January to June 2022.
According to the report, from January to June of 2022, 33% indexed growth in ad volumes was observed in the news genre, compared to January to June 2020. The report also mentions that Reckitt, GCMMF (Amul) and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) took the spots of the top three advertisers in news genre during this time period.
Advertisers in the news genre also include new entrants like Ultratech Cement, Mahashian Di Hatti and Think & Learn. UltraTech Cement moved up 24 positions to achieve the seventh rank.
Interestingly, it was the spices, cement and retail outlet - jewellers, categories that had the maximum share of ad volumes, at 3%.
The report also mentions that 2.8k-plus advertisers and 4.5k-plus brands exclusively advertised in the news genre during January to June 2022. Prime time proved to be the most preferred time band for advertisers in the news genre. The report states that prime time, afternoon and morning time bands added more than 70% of the share of advertising volumes in total.
The report also states that 20-40-second-long ads in the news genre saw a growth rate of 10% for the January to June 2021 period.
