SPN India acquires exclusive media rights for Roland-Garros in India and the Indian Subcontinent

The upcoming edition of the prestigious Roland-Garros is scheduled to be played between May 22 to June 5, 2022. Sony Sports Network has witnessed great success of the Australian Open, known for getting maximum reach among all the Grand Slams in India and the 2022 edition of the tournament enjoyed a viewership of 22 million, which is the highest recorded viewership in recent years. Taking its tennis repertoire into account, SPN will look at giving Roland-Garros similar coverage.