SPNI and Accenture launch ad platform for SMBs

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), in partnership with Accenture, announced the launch of the Sony AdEdge Centre of Excellence (CoE), an integrated advertising platform designed to open up premium, cross-platform advertising opportunities for India’s small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) and emerging brands.

Advertisment

Television has long been India’s most trusted and impactful storytelling medium, but for many SMBs, the high entry barriers of price and scale limited participation. Sony AdEdge lowers those barriers. Through this platform, growth-stage advertisers can now access SPNI’s marquee television properties, from Kaun Banega Crorepati and Indian Idol to CID and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, while benefiting from the precision, flexibility and measurability of advertising.

By combining SPNI’s brand-building strength with Accenture’s AI-driven targeting, analytics and media strategy expertise, Sony AdEdge enables SMBs to plan and execute campaigns that reach mass audiences and deliver measurable outcomes. The collaboration is aimed at democratising access to premium advertising inventory and creating a new growth engine for emerging Indian brands.

The Sony AdEdge CoE offers a consultative model with flexible buying options and leverages Accenture’s advanced analytics to provide SMBs with precise audience targeting, post-campaign measurement and seamless scalability across platforms. This unified approach allows growth-stage brands to combine television’s unmatched reach and credibility with the agility of digital, enabling campaigns that build trust, drive scale and deliver tangible results.

Gaurav Banerjee, Managing Director and CEO, Sony Pictures Networks India, said: “We’re witnessing an unprecedented transformation in India’s advertising ecosystem, and SMBs represent the next frontier of growth. With AdEdge, we’re not just opening the doors of TV to SMBs – we’re reimagining how growing brands can leverage India’s most powerful media assets at the right scale, with the right tools, and at the right price.”

Berjesh Chawla, MD and Lead – Communications, Media and Technology, Accenture in India, added:

“By placing the power of data-driven advertising into the hands of SMBs, we are enabling them to expand reach, boost agility, and maximize campaign effectiveness. This collaboration is designed to break down traditional barriers, unlocking full-funnel, cross-platform advertising that is accessible, flexible, and profitable for emerging businesses.”

SMBs seeking to reach mass audiences on one of India’s largest media networks can give a missed call on 7969002199 or write to adedge@setindia.com.