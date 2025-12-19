SPNI launches Wheel of Fortune in India with Akshay Kumar

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) is set to introduce the global game show franchise Wheel of Fortune to Indian audiences. The Indian edition will be hosted by actor Akshay Kumar and will air across Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

Originally licensed by Highgate Entertainment, LLC, the Indian adaptation of Wheel of Fortune is being produced by Frames Production Company for SPNI. The format, which has been broadcast in multiple markets worldwide, will be positioned as a prime-time entertainment offering with interactive elements, including a play-along feature on Sony LIV.

The network plans an integrated rollout across television and digital platforms, using its broadcast and streaming ecosystem to reach audiences across screens. The launch adds another international format to Sony Entertainment Television’s reality and game show portfolio.

Commenting on the development, Nachiket Pantvaidya, business head, Sony Entertainment Television, said: “Sony Entertainment Television has long pioneered the reality format space in India, consistently introducing globally successful IPs that engage audiences at scale. With Wheel of Fortune, we’re adding another marquee global franchise to the portfolio, bringing high-energy entertainment to Indian homes. Anchored in our strategy across Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV, the show promises to create a powerful brand-building and engagement platform, offering advertisers unparalleled reach and impact across television and digital.”

Actor Akshay Kumar added: “Wheel of Fortune has been a beloved show for millions around the world, and I’m truly excited to bring its Indian edition to audiences here. Its multi-generational appeal and the thrill of puzzle-solving have made it a global favourite and I’m confident it will be immensely enjoyed by Indian audiences. With the combined reach of Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV, Wheel of Fortune India will engage viewers across platforms like never before.”

The Indian edition of Wheel of Fortune is expected to be part of Sony Pictures Networks India’s programming lineup in the coming broadcast cycle.