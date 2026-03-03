SPNI partners with the European Union for MasterChef India finale

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) has announced an association with the European Union (EU) for MasterChef India, making it a first-of-its-kind collaboration in the history of Indian television. The partnership reinforces its standing as a premium and credible platform capable of engaging globally reputed institutions.

By bringing the European Union into the MasterChef India ecosystem, Sony Pictures Networks India aims to create a distinctive integration opportunity that goes beyond traditional brand placement, embedding authentic storytelling into the fabric of the competition.

The collaboration was brought to life through the “European Union Mystery Box Challenge”, which will serve as the first challenge of the highly anticipated finale week. The challenge was introduced by Chef Ajay and Chef Guntas as Chef Ambassadors to the European Union, who will present the top six contestant pairs with a curated mystery box comprising ingredients carrying Geographical Indications (GIs) sourced from various regions across the European Union. Designed to test culinary excellence, precision, and innovation, the challenge will require contestants to utilise the least number of ingredients from each category and create a MasterChef India-level dish that seamlessly blends European ingredients with Indian flavour sensibilities.

Akshay Agrawal, head - linear ad sales, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI): “Our association with the European Union marks a significant inflection point for MasterChef India. It signals the growing global stature of the format and reinforces our ability to attract world-renowned institutions to India’s most premium culinary platform. At Sony Pictures Networks India, we are focused on building large-scale, high-value integrations that go beyond visibility and deliver cultural relevance. The collaboration with European Union is a first-of-its-kind, reflecting the scale and ambition with which we are building this ecosystem.”

Chef Ajay Chopra, food ambassador in European Union:“Our collaboration with MasterChef India has been a strategic and exciting opportunity to engage directly with India’s vibrant food-loving audience. The show’s scale and credibility make it an ideal platform to spotlight the heritage, quality, and authenticity along with Geographical Indications of products from across the European Union. This collaboration is a celebration of shared food cultures and a powerful way to strengthen connections through gastronomy.”