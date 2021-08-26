"Sports is inherently local": Sanjog Gupta, Star and Disney India

Gupta: I think we were limited by our imagination. This journey really began in 2012. All cricket other than on All India Radio and Doordarshan was being broadcast largely in English. There were a few attempts at language broadcasts, but few and far between and not really consistent. These were mostly attempts at dubbing the English feed into local languages. Firstly, our objective was to grow viewership of cricket and other sports. We looked at two factors- one, what has happened in media in general, two the growing strength of vernacular media. Then of course, there was the broadcast ecosystem itself where the share of viewership amongst regional channels was only growing. The third factor is that sport inherently is local. When you play a sport, your language of expression, connection, discussion, tends to be the language that you are most familiar with. Not just at the professional level, but also when you play gully cricket the inherent expression is in the language of familiarity. So when we launched our first marketing campaign for our first language broadcast in Hindi, the tagline was ‘Hindi me baat hai kyunki Hindi me jazbaat hai’. Lastly, we undertook almost a year long consumer/ fan immersion exercise where we went into people's homes to understand the barriers for consumption and the kind of affinity the local language had. And we saw that it was a matter of immense pride to consume content in your own language. So the pride of language was a big factor that made us believe that there was definite potential for us to go down this path of regionalising sport.