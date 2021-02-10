Sports streaming highest on OTT platforms: RedSeer Report

2020 also saw the rise of smaller regional OTT platforms - who have focussed on creating relevant and original content.
Redseer’s latest report has a host of insights on OTT viewership patterns in 2020. The majority of the year was spent in lockdown and while working from home, and consuming more content – especially content from OTT platforms. 2020 also saw the rise of smaller regional OTT platforms - who have focussed on creating relevant and original content - and gained massive traction.
One of the findings of the report is that sports content was the most consumed type of content on OTT platforms. There was roughly 13 per cent increase in viewership from January 2021, as compared to the same time as last year.
From September 2020 to January 2021, there was a growth in sports and new releases both. Sports and IPL were playing out from September and this was the time when new movies released on platforms were not doing well, so people preferred to watch sports. This was also the time that Netflix had held its StreamFest – which allowed users to access Netflix’s library of content.
Another aspect the report mentions is that SVOD platforms have the highest levels of net promoter scores (NPS) in OTT Video. Streaming platforms, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video scored the highest NPS scores in OND 2020 followed closely by Disney+ Hotstar, Voot, SonyLIV, ZEE5, and MX Player. The NPS index ranges from -100 to 100 and it primarily measures the willingness of customers to recommend a company's products or services to others.
