Sports18 channels rebranded as Star Sports

JioStar will integrate all Sports18 channels into the Star Sports Network. This move expands Star Sports Network to 24 channels, enhancing its reach and content for sports viewers across the country.

Advertisment

The rebranded channels now include Star Sports 2 Hindi, Star Sports 2 Hindi HD, Star Sports 2 Telugu, Star Sports 2 Telugu HD, Star Sports 2 Tamil, Star Sports 2 Tamil HD, Star Sports 2 Kannada and Star Sports Khel. Additionally, Star Sports Khel will now be made accessible across all DTH platforms and cable networks.

Piyush Goyal, head of TV distribution, JioStar, said, “Sports, driven by the thrill of LIVE action, is the most powerful catalyst for TV growth and audience engagement in India. Our mission is to bring the excitement of sports to every TV household, ensuring fans across the country are gripped by LIVE sporting moments. By harnessing the unparalleled power of sports, we aim to expand the TV universe, bringing more homes into the fold and making sports an integral part of every Indian’s daily viewing experience.”

Mallika Petkar, head- strategy and business development, Sports, JioStar said, "At Star Sports, we are committed to growing the sports fandom by going both deep and wide - engaging passionate fans and expanding our reach across the country. Our mission is to make sports more accessible, immersive, and impactful, ensuring it continues to inspire millions across India. By strengthening our presence and delivering compelling sports content, we aim to fuel the passion of existing fans while bringing new audiences into the fold."

The unified Star Sports Network provides advertisers with broad access to a diverse audience across key sports properties.