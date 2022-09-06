Sports18 Khel expands non-live offerings with five new shows

स्पोर्ट्स के सिकंदर (Sports Ke Sikander) on Monday nights is a celebration of the careers of the greatest names in sports, a mix of athletes and coaches who have etched their names in history forever. Tuesdays will be a time to relive some of the biggest rivalries in sports on टक्कर (Takkar). Whether India vs Pakistan in cricket, Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal in tennis or Ferrari and Mercedes going wheel-to-wheel in Formula1, the show’s got fans covered if they want to relive the excitement, heartbreak and thrill of these duels.