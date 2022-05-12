Sports18 secures Diamond League rights until 2024

It encompasses 32 Diamond Disciplines, following a championship style model. Athletes earn points at the meetings to qualify for the final of their discipline. At each series meeting, athletes are awarded 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2 or 1 points for ranking 1st to 8th, respectively. The top 6 in the field events, the top eight for 100m-800m and the top 10 for 1500m and long distances qualify for the Final.