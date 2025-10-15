Spotify and Netflix partner to bring video podcasts to a wider audience

Spotify and Netflix are teaming up to bring video podcasts to a larger audience. Starting early next year, select sports, culture, lifestyle, and true crime video podcasts from Spotify Studios and The Ringer will be available on Netflix. The move is designed to complement Netflix’s existing programming and provide wider distribution for the shows.

Audiences in the US will be able to watch the shows on Netflix from early 2026, with more markets expected to follow. The collaboration offers fans more ways to engage with the stories and voices they love, while giving creators new opportunities to reach audiences. Some of the video podcasts available at launch include:

Sports

The Bill Simmons Podcast

The Zach Lowe Show

The McShay Show

Fairway Rollin’

The Mismatch

The Ringer F1 Show

The Ringer Fantasy Football Show

The Ringer NFL Show

The Ringer NBA Show

Culture and lifestyle

The Rewatchables

The Big Picture

The Dave Chang Show

Recipe Club

Dissect

True crime

Conspiracy Theories

Serial Killers

“At Netflix, we’re always looking for new ways to entertain our members, wherever and however they want to watch,” said Lauren Smith, Netflix VP of Content Licensing and Programming Strategy.

“As video podcasts continue to grow in popularity, our partnership with Spotify allows us to bring full video versions of these top shows to both Netflix and Spotify audiences. From pop culture and lifestyle to true crime and sports, this curated selection of video podcasts adds fresh voices and new perspectives to Netflix, making our entertainment lineup more exciting than ever.”

Creativity in motion

The collaboration reflects Spotify’s evolving approach to podcasting. What began as an audio-first medium has expanded into a multi-format landscape. As the category matures, Spotify remains focused on innovation, scale, and creator success.

“This partnership marks a new chapter for podcasting,” said Roman Wasenmüller, VP and Head of Podcasts at Spotify.

“Together with Netflix, we’re expanding discovery, helping creators reach new audiences, and giving fans around the world the chance to experience the stories they love and uncover favorites they never expected. This offers more choice to creators and unlocks a completely new distribution opportunity.”

Elevating the ecosystem

The partnership also reinforces Spotify’s belief that collaboration benefits creators. By joining forces with Netflix, Spotify aims to help creators reach more fans worldwide.

Looking ahead, Spotify plans to extend similar opportunities to a wider range of creators. Throughout this expansion, the core principles of Spotify’s podcasting model remain unchanged: creators retain control, benefit from multiple revenue streams, and receive support to build sustainable businesses.

Together with Netflix, Spotify sees the future of podcasting as more dynamic, more visual, and more connected than ever.