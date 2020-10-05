Spotify collaborates with Myntra, Cadbury Silk; creates microsites to push playlists

CHOCOLATES AND MUSIC - A MATCH MADE IN HEAVEN

Music has been the language of love since time immemorial. It’s no wonder Spotify and Cadbury teamed up to help users share the sweetest messages with their partners through music. The custom made microsite, powered by Spotify API - https://cadburysilk.withspotify.com/ - let users choose from a range of affectionate messages to create a playlist and share with the one they love. That’s not all - based on the message, the playlist featured tracks with the first letter of each word to form the message!