Spotify collaborates with Myntra, Cadbury Silk; creates microsites to push playlists

The collaboration lets users access curated playlists according to mood and setting.
Unlike visual media, audio is touted as a constant companion for many people. It moves with us whether we’re on the treadmill, meditating, cooking dinner, hosting friends, playing video games, cleaning up, driving somewhere, studying, or working.
Here’s how brands - across tech, e-commerce, auto, and even FMCG - teamed up with audio streaming app Spotify, and mixed things up
GAME ON, YOU AVENGER!
Guess what happened when the Avengers, Intel, and Spotify assembled? In an all-new digital experience - https://intelavengers.withspotify.com/ - users can pick their favourite music genre to get one of the six Avenger avatars along with a Spotify playlist that’s curated for their streaming jam and gaming experience. What’s more, they can also share it on social media and participate in a contest to win Intel PC bundles.
DON’T JUST DRIVE BY - STOP AND LISTEN
Ever wondered what driving an Audi by the coast would feel like? To make this come alive for consumers, the brand partnered with Spotify to give its listeners an almost life-like Audi A6 experience by creating an immersive audio-setting. This experience allowed users to feel like they were actually inside an Audi - at the beach - using various ambient sounds.
MUSIC TO SWEAT TO
Yoga? Cardio? High intensity training? No more excuses… Myntra and Spotify joined forces between August 29 to September 13 to make sure all the fitness enthusiasts were able to get in the groove (oops, we meant mood). The microsite experience - https://myntra.withspotify.com/ - was designed to let users select a fitness activity and duration. They got a curated playlist to soundtrack their workout along with a showcase of collections from Nike, Puma, and Addias available on Myntra’s in-app store. Kickstart in 3, 2, 1, let’s go.
ENTER A WHOLE NEW WORLD OF GAMING
Imagine stepping into a gaming arena, hitting all the right buttons to win it, and the cheers after! That’s the exact experience Spotify recreated but - in an immersive audio ad. The in-game sounds sure struck a chord with gamers who felt the vibe of a real gaming experience powered by Dell’s all-new gaming laptop.
CHOCOLATES AND MUSIC - A MATCH MADE IN HEAVEN
Music has been the language of love since time immemorial. It’s no wonder Spotify and Cadbury teamed up to help users share the sweetest messages with their partners through music. The custom made microsite, powered by Spotify API - https://cadburysilk.withspotify.com/ - let users choose from a range of affectionate messages to create a playlist and share with the one they love. That’s not all - based on the message, the playlist featured tracks with the first letter of each word to form the message!