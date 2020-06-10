Spotify quietly shows support for 'Black Lives Matter' movement

The Window podcast programming

Later in June, Spotify will be launching season 2 of Spotify’s The Window podcast. The initial season focused on the lives of essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Season 2 will evolve its storytelling to now focus on the experiences of the Black community at this moment in time. Hear from individuals, such as a Black business owner in an area affected by protests, a victim of police brutality, and a Black police officer. The goal is to further the conversation and use the Spotify platform to share these stories that help humanise each other.