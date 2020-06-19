Spotify, Warner Bros. and DC announce partnership to produce original podcast

Spotify will have a first look at original scripted narrative DC podcasts, including new shows based on the vast universe of DC characters.
Spotify, Warner Bros. and DC (the home of Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Harley Quinn, The Joker and many more iconic DC Super Heroes and Super-Villains) today announced a new multi-year deal to produce and distribute an original slate of narrative scripted podcasts. Spotify, the audio streaming subscription service, is committed to an annual slate of new dramatic and comedic podcasts that Warner Bros. will develop and produce.
Under terms of the deal, Spotify will have a first look at original scripted narrative DC podcasts, including new shows based on the vast universe of DC characters. The initial slate of projects under the partnership will also tap into Warner Bros.’ broader collection of timeless titles for additional series. In addition to producing narratives based on existing characters and established franchises from across Warner Bros. and DC, the companies will also collaborate to create new programming from original intellectual property.
On the Warner Bros. side, the partnership will be managed through a cross-divisional effort led by Peter Girardi and Robert Steele, who will co-develop and produce the programming in collaboration with Spotify, which will be responsible for the marketing, advertising, and distribution of the shows exclusively on its platform. Girardi — executive vice president of Blue Ribbon Content and of Alternative Programming at Warner Bros. Animation — will serve as the creative lead, and Steele — senior vice president, Business Strategy and Operations, Warner Bros. Digital Networks — will spearhead strategic business aspects of the partnership for the Studio.
“Warner Bros. has been synonymous with compelling and unforgettable storytelling for nearly a century, and we’re continuing to expand that legacy across all types of media platforms for our fans,” said Robert Steele and Peter Girardi, in a joint statement. “Spotify’s deep engagement with its consumers and commitment to prioritizing their podcast vertical makes them an ideal partner in this endeavor. We’re excited to bring beloved characters and franchises from DC and Warner Bros. into this new world and to use our storytelling prowess to redefine what’s possible in the scripted audio space.”
The agreement with Spotify continues Warner Bros.’ commitment to storytelling across all platforms and builds upon a January 2020 first-look deal WBDN announced with Rainy Day Podcasts — a new company formed by Jagged Films partners Mick Jagger & Victoria Pearman (“Shine a Light,” “Get on Up,” “Vinyl,” “Enigma”), producer Steve Bing (“The Polar Express,” “Marley,” “Neil Young: Heart of Gold,” “Shine a Light”), and Oscar®-nominated writer Josh Olson (“A History of Violence”) — to produce a slate of original narrative podcasts.