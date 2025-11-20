Srishti Media announces Canada expansion to broaden its global footprint

Srishti Media has announced its expansion into Canada, adding a new market to its operations and extending its integrated advertising and media services to North America.
The agency offers capabilities across multicultural marketing, brand strategy, technology-led media solutions, digital, OOH and DOOH, programmatic, influencer collaborations, retail activation, community-led initiatives, and content-driven marketing. It has worked with brands across India and the Asia-Pacific region.
Commenting on the development, Mandeep Malhotra, founder & CEO, Srishti Media, said that the North American market provides an opportunity to apply the agency’s multicultural understanding and integrated approach to brand-building. He added that while platforms differ across geographies, the demand for culturally relevant storytelling remains consistent.
The expansion will allow the agency to support brands looking to engage South Asian and multicultural audiences, build community-led narratives, develop strategic partnerships, and explore technology-driven media solutions.
Malhotra, who has over 25 years of experience in business strategy, media planning and client management, is currently based between Mumbai and Vancouver, overseeing the agency’s Canadian operations. Srishti Media is also seeking a Business Head to lead its North American business and drive regional growth.