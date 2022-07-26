Star Bharat unveils new brand identity

Star Bharat's programming celebrates the many facets of growing India, and the channel's revamp is a celebration of love and connection. Reflecting the new thought, the programming is built from existing shows like Radha Krishn, Gud Se Meetha Ishq, Woh Toh Hai Albelaa to the recently launched Swayamvar Mika Di Vohti, Channa Mereya and Bohot Pyar Karte Hai, all of which emphasize on love and romance. The channel launched two new shows today: Na Umra Ki Seema Ho a unique love story of pure love that transcends all boundaries of age and social background and Ajooni a beautiful love story between two drastically opposite people and their journey of falling in love. These two compelling stories will strike a chord with the audience and examine the evolution of romantic relationships in modern-day India, from rural to major cities. The new line-up of content will cater to every part of India and feature shows that will reinforce the brand promise. The channel also developed a new anthem that brings alive the new brand proposition.