Star & Disney India steps up diversity and inclusion efforts, deepens focus on women and LGBTQ+ Community

The #BreakTheLoop film traces the journey of a young girl to an old woman and the pressures she inherits because of her gender. At every pivotal step of life, the girl/ woman wonders if she is, or she can be. The nagging circle of self-doubt that comes with gender expectations plays on a loop and becomes a wall between her and her unique individuality. The month-long campaign focuses on challenging self-limiting beliefs via a series of posters and also celebrating inspiring women employees.