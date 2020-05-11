Star India and Disney+ Hotstar provide 200,000 PPE kits to BMC workers

The streaming service has made a donation to the Mumbai police and BMC workers who are on the frontline, battling the covid-19 pandemic.
During the coronavirus pandemic, companies are coming together to support those on the frontline treating patients and keeping citizens safe. The latest company to step forward and show its support is Star and Disney India. In partnership with Project India, the company has donated over 200,000 Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits to the health workers at BMC and an additional 10,000 khakhi coloured kits for the Mumbai Police. Earlier today, the BMC tweeted, thanking it for the initiative.
In recent times Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) in response to the nationwide lockdown, created a fund of Rs.100 million to support the daily wage workers in the Media & Entertainment industry. ALTBalaji's Ekta Kapoor also announced that she will be forgoing a year's salary to ensure that freelancers and daily wage workers who are employed under Balaji Telefilms, get their salary. She made the announcement on her Instagram account.