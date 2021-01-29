Star India renews its broadcast rights for Wimbledon

Speaking on the renewed partnership with the AELTC, Sanjog Gupta, head - sports, Star India, said, “Wimbledon holds a rich tradition and is the most prestigious tennis event of the year. Star India and the AELTC have been partners in the Indian market for over a decade and we are delighted to extend our association for the next three years. This relationship adds to our Tennis portfolio which already entails the French and the US Open, exclusively available on the Select Portfolio of channels on Star Sports and on Disney+ Hotstar. It helps fortify our position as the premier destination for marquee Tennis and the home of Sports for Indian fans"