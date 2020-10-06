Star Pravah is the preferred Marathi GEC in Maharashtra & Goa

Star Pravah plans to launch another epic mythological show Dakkhancha Raja – Jyotiba, on 23rd Oct’20 at 18:30 hrs.
In testimony to the quality and power of its compelling content offering and the four new shows launched recently, Star Pravah has received an overwhelming response and interest from viewers in Maharashtra and Goa garnering 292* million impressions.
Star Pravah’s commanding performance has been powered by the return of its engaging and entertaining original content in July ‘20 -- Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta, Jai Deva Shree Ganesha, Phulala Sugandha Maticha and Mulgi Zali Ho. These helped the channel’s content bouquet of world-class quality to connect deeply with audiences across Maharashtra and Goa, helping it become the fastest growing Marathi GEC in Maharashtra with a growth rate of 121%**.
Kevin Vaz, CEO – Regional Entertainment, Star India said, “Star Pravah has always strived to provide an eclectic mix of entertaining content to Marathi-speaking viewers and we are elated at the response we are receiving from across markets. The quality of our content combined with the meticulous creative execution of storylines has made a pivotal contribution to creating a special bond with our viewers. We are committed to deepening this connection through continuous engaging content initiatives."
Star Pravah launched four new shows in Aug-Sep’20 to offer astounding entertainment to its viewers - Jai Deva Shree Ganesha, an 11-part mythological show based on Lord Ganesha’s most popular stories, Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta, a heartwarming story with a message - true happiness lies in the feeling of being loved, Phulala Sugandha Maticha, the story of a determined girl to achieve her dreams, and whose ambition finds support in her husband, and Mulgi Zali Ho, a poignant story of an unwanted daughter who yearns for her father’s love.
Star Pravah plans to launch another epic mythological show Dakkhancha Raja – Jyotiba, on 23rd Oct’20 at 18:30 hrs. The show, featuring Jyotiba, one of the most revered Gods in Maharashtra especially in the regions of Kolhapur, Sangli, and Satara, will help Star Pravah add another slot to prime time.
Following its packaging refresh in Oct.’19, some of the other popular shows launched were Rang Maza Vegala and Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte – both extremely relatable social and family dramas respectively. The channel had also launched the non-fiction, singing show, Me Honar Superstar, which went on to become the best singing non-fiction show in Marathi GEC in the last 2 years.