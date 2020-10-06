Star Pravah is the preferred Marathi GEC in Maharashtra & Goa

Kevin Vaz, CEO – Regional Entertainment, Star India said, “Star Pravah has always strived to provide an eclectic mix of entertaining content to Marathi-speaking viewers and we are elated at the response we are receiving from across markets. The quality of our content combined with the meticulous creative execution of storylines has made a pivotal contribution to creating a special bond with our viewers. We are committed to deepening this connection through continuous engaging content initiatives."