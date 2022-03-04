Star Sports announces return of Tata IPL 2022 in its original summer window

Summer is approaching and so is one of the most awaited tournaments. With a brand-new title sponsor and the addition of two new teams, the TATA IPL 2022 returns to its original summer window, from March 26, 2022. Over the years, every season of IPL has witnessed unbelievable moments of thrill and brilliance and has developed a reputation for generating extraordinary and high-octane cricketing moments. The tournament has consistently produced insane, unbelievable, and extraordinary cricketing moments, so much so that fans have come to expect such extraordinary action on a regular basis from TATA IPL. To celebrate all the excitement and the return of TATA IPL 2022 to Indian shores, Star Sports, the official broadcaster of IPL, has launched #YehAbNormalHai campaign featuring MS Dhoni.