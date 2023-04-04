Star Sports collaborates with Airtel Digital TV and Tata Play

Airtel Digital TV and Tata Play offers additional feeds which include -- Instant Highlights, Key Moments and Stats Feed by the press of a button on the remote. Instant Highlights showcases updated clips after every few overs while Key Moments showcases clips ranging from 1 to 3 minutes in duration. The Stats Feed, powered by ESPN Cricinfo allows fans to access statistical data to keep them engaged during the course of the match. The new features are available on all Airtel Digital TV and Tata Play SD and HD set-top boxes and all Star Sports subscribers can avail them free of charge.