Star Sports partners with PVR INOX for Premier League select screenings

PVR INOX has partnered with Star Sports to screen live Premier League matches in theatres across India, allowing fans to watch teams like Manchester United, Liverpool, and Arsenal on the big screen. Screenings will launch in major cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Guwahati, Kochi, and Pune.

Advertisment

Star Sports has launched ‘Star Sports Select Screenings,’ this initiative allows fans to watch matches on big screens in theatres. The screenings will follow the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 events.

“Our collaboration with Star Sports aims to give Premier League fans an unmatched viewing experience. Watching these high-octane matches in theatres takes fan engagement to a new level, creating a community atmosphere where supporters can come together,” said Gautam Dutta, CEO - revenue and operations, PVR INOX.

“We at Star Sports are thrilled to bring the excitement of the Premier League to cinema screens across India. Star Sports “Select Screenings Premier League” allows fans to experience live matches in an immersive environment, surrounded by fellow supporters. It’s not just about watching football; it’s about creating a community where passionate fans can come together to celebrate the game. We look forward to delivering an unforgettable experience that captures the thrill of every goal, every tackle, and every moment of drama.” said Vikram Passi, marketing head, Star Sports Network.

The screenings will begin with the Chelsea vs. Arsenal match on November 10, 2024.