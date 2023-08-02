Star Sports secures Broadcasting Rights for FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 in India

The broadcaster is currently airing highlights of group stage matches.
Star Sports, India's leading sports broadcaster, has taken a significant step in promoting women's sports by securing the broadcasting rights for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023.
Currently, Star Sports is broadcasting daily highlights of group stage matches and plans to air live coverage of all matches starting from the 'Round of 16', beginning on August 5. To further enhance viewership, the broadcaster is also considering adding regional language commentary for the semi-finals and Final. The FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 will be a key highlight on Star Sports Select, along with the Premier League, which is set to kick off on August 13.
A spokesperson for Star Sports expressed their excitement about this association, stating that the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 is not only a showcase of top-notch women's football but also a source of inspiration for girls aspiring to pursue sports. The network views this partnership as a significant milestone in promoting gender equity and inclusivity in sports, aiming to inspire the next generation of athletes.
By collaborating with cricket associations like ICC, ACC, and BCCI, Star Sports has brought a wider array of competitions to viewers, including women-centric tournaments like the World Cup (2013), U19 World Cup (2023), and Asia Cup (2022). These events, backed by extensive marketing campaigns and multi-language commentary, have contributed to growing fandom for women's sports and inspiring aspiring athletes across the nation.
With the acquisition of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 broadcasting rights from 1Stadia, Star Sports is delighted to bring top teams and players from the global tournament to millions of eager fans' homes. Football enthusiasts can look forward to witnessing the skills of world-class athletes, making unforgettable moments on the field.
1Stadia's CEO and co-founder, Sangeet Shirodkar, expressed excitement about the partnership with Star Sports, as it allows them to share the magic of the iconic tournament with millions of viewers in India, celebrating the extraordinary athletes competing on the global stage.