Star Sports signs 14 sponsors for VIVO IPL 2021

“VIVO IPL is back on the Indian soil, and in its original summer window! The tournament spans across two months, giving brands the advantage to have extended engagement with their consumers and provide a platform that has the most significant brand value and recall, like no other. After the launch of our network campaign, there is high anticipation around the most awaited cricket tournament and brands are eager to capitalize on its popularity. The response from the advertisers is extremely encouraging; with only a few sponsor slots left for grabs,” said Anil Jayaraj, executive vice president, Star Sports.