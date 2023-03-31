Star Sports steps up its game with Star Sports Pro and VIP to rival JioCinema

Ahead of the IPL, the platform is providing exclusive features to viewers, such as match highlights, in-depth stats - all within a live match.
In a move to bring digital features to traditional television, Disney-owned Indian media company Star has launched Star Sports Pro and VIP, exclusively on DTH service providers Tata Play and Airtel Digital TV. The network made the announcement just ahead of the commencement of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Fans can now rewatch key moments, highlights and in-depth stats, all within a live match - with a push of a button. Star also released an ad, featuring cricketer Rohit Sharma.
The ad sees Sharma demonstrate the key features offered by the VIP Star subscription. Interestingly, the ad shows an entire family sitting together to watch the IPL, something Star has been consistently trying to promote for the past few weeks, ahead of the tournament.
Star’s new features that are seemingly unorthodox in TV broadcasting of sports, appear to counter the new-age viewing capabilities of JioCinema. Viacom18’s digital streaming platform has been betting big on its exclusive digital features for the IPL, including multiple in-game camera angles, 4k viewing and detailed real-time analysis.
Ever since the IPL broadcasting rights were distributed to Star and JioCinema, the two companies have been going at each other to gain maximum viewership.
As the IPL kicks off, the battle between the broadcasters rages on.