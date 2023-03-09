Star Sports unveils TATA IPL 2023 campaign

The campaign creatively highlights three different screenings in Mumbai, Lucknow, and Gujarat where neighbourhoods gather to celebrate the IPL festival. ‘TATA IPL, Shor on, Game on!’ embodies togetherness as IPL is BEST enjoyed together with fans cheering their favourite teams and players on big screens. The film showcases how among the frenzy and cacophony of these huddles, there are cut-outs of Rohit, Hardik and Rahul that come to life hearing the massive cheer of their fans, who have gathered around the television sets for what is going to be the start of another grand festival of cricket!