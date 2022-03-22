Star Sports urges people to wrap up work ‘Fatafat’ for inaugural IPL match

The first ad in the campaign featured MS Dhoni, cricket legend and former captain of India’s men’s team, in a new avatar. Directed by the well known Vasan Bala, it showcased Dhoni as a bus driver, who has stopped the bus in the middle of a very busy road. A traffic policeman arrives at the scene and questions Dhoni’s actions, to which the latter responds that they are watching the ‘super over’ of an intense IPL game. The policeman treats this as a normal occurrence during IPL and drives away, reinstating the fact that this fandom is normal for IPL matches.