Starcom bags media mandate for Vadilal ice cream

Commenting on the collaboration, Ms Aakanksha Gandhi – Brand Director, Vadilal Ice-Creams, said, “At Vadilal, we wanted to bring more accountability and scientific approach to media investments. Our just concluded pitch process demanded extensive detailing and process alignment. We selected Starcom as our media partner after evaluating all media agencies and their offering, in line with Vadilal’s business requirements. Starcom is a renowned integrated media agency and one of the best in their field. It would be a pleasure to onboard them and looking forward to work with them with further new age media innovations and avenues.”