Starcom India bags More Retail's media mandate

Rathi Gangappa, CEO, of Starcom India said, “We are incredibly excited to add More Retail to our portfolio and look forward to transforming their business through powerful data and technology-led solutions and bringing in greater value on their media investments. Data and technology are at the very heart of Starcom and our endeavor is to unlock deep and meaningful customer connections for More across touchpoints and make a true difference to their business through human experiences, new insights, and innovative thinking. We will build on More’s already extensive base with personalised, relevant, and contextual media-driven marketing. Plus, the Publicis Power Of One model and integrated capabilities are sure to accelerate More’s growth, momentum, and market leadership still further.”