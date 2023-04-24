Starcom India bags More Retail's media mandate

The media business was previously divided among multiple agency partners. Retail Co has now consolidated the full set of media duties with Starcom.
Starcom India, part of Publicis Groupe India has been awarded the full range of media duties of More Retail, one of the fastest-growing food and grocery retail chains in the country, with strong omni channel presence and play, and a pan-national footprint. The brand was previously working with a set of different agency partners on traditional media, digital and performance marketing, activation, etc. but has now consolidated its entire media remit with Starcom. Starcom will actively partner on its brand marketing strategy and roadmap, bringing in valuable, enriching media-led brand experiences and deep insights on the business that will help More get greater footfalls, visibility, sales uplift, and engagement.
The agency is mandated with full-funnel marketing i.e., strategy, 360-degree planning for the MORE brand, media-buying, driving awareness, and last-mile transactions through the app and footfalls in the hyperlocal geographic locations they operate in.
Vinod Nambiar, Managing Director, More Retail said, “ We evaluated various partners, but Starcom scored because of its data-driven insights, analytical approaches, and technological edge. The retail landscape is ever-evolving, and their teams were able to demonstrate growth for our business, from various vantage points and through breakthrough media and marketing strategies. We look forward to Starcom driving incremental growth for us and building the More brand, in unique and compelling ways.”
Rathi Gangappa, CEO, of Starcom India said, “We are incredibly excited to add More Retail to our portfolio and look forward to transforming their business through powerful data and technology-led solutions and bringing in greater value on their media investments. Data and technology are at the very heart of Starcom and our endeavor is to unlock deep and meaningful customer connections for More across touchpoints and make a true difference to their business through human experiences, new insights, and innovative thinking. We will build on More’s already extensive base with personalised, relevant, and contextual media-driven marketing. Plus, the Publicis Power Of One model and integrated capabilities are sure to accelerate More’s growth, momentum, and market leadership still further.”
Starcom, The Human Experience Company, creates connected human experiences through media, technology, and data, a hugely successful model for its clients. The More Retail win is yet another plum business for Starcom, marking a winning trajectory with sizable business wins. Publicis Media India is among the top groups in new business rankings.
More Retail is one of the largest players in the organised retail segment and one of the earliest players with a significant store footprint across several states. More operates its stores under two formats - Supermarkets and Hypermarkets. The company has recently launched its delivery App - “More at your Door” and is looking at significantly expanding its presence to aid the offline business. It has a store presence across 900+ locations.