Stars N Stripes joins hands with Viacom18 to build a short video platform

Talking about what differentiates Voot Shots from the rest of the short-format video platforms available in India, Kunal explains, “While Netflix has Fast Laughs and Discovery has Shorts, these are all short-form videos but they are all cut downs. With Voot Shots, we ensure that each video is sharable, trending, and likable for which we apply a great creative strategy to each video, turning it into something interesting and unique, and attention-grabbing rather than it being a regular cut-down of a show’s high points.”