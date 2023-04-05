Stars N Stripes joins hands with Viacom18 to build a short video platform

The agency will create scalable content with innovative tech solution for Viacom 18’s Voot Shots.
After collaborating with short format video giants like TikTok and Snapchat, award-winning creative agency Stars N Stripes, has added another feather to their cap by partnering with Voot as their digital agency and tech solution experts. As a part of the mandate, the agency will be creating unique, creative and interactive snackable content for their short video platform, Voot Shots. With their groundbreaking digital strategy and content approach, Stars N Stripes aims to strike a chord with the audiences by engaging and giving them an insight of Viacom 18’s exhilarating shows.
This new collaboration aims to increase the app's monthly active users (MAUs) and daily active users (DAUs). The new tab on its app provides videos that are in the range of 40 to 120 seconds and are made from Viacom's network content across channels.
Commenting on their association, Kunal Gavankar, creative head and co-founder of Stars N Stripes said “We have been in the digital content space since our inception, but this association is different. The content on the platform has great potential to be a better redemption of itself as short format videos. We are excited to co-curate interesting content properties with Voot Shots.”
Since the launch of Voot Shots, Stars N Stripes have published close to 30,000 videos on Voot Shots resulting in over 100 million views and an average watch time of 60-120 seconds per video. Additionally, the platform has generated close to 50 million likes and shares across videos.
Talking about what differentiates Voot Shots from the rest of the short-format video platforms available in India, Kunal explains, “While Netflix has Fast Laughs and Discovery has Shorts, these are all short-form videos but they are all cut downs. With Voot Shots, we ensure that each video is sharable, trending, and likable for which we apply a great creative strategy to each video, turning it into something interesting and unique, and attention-grabbing rather than it being a regular cut-down of a show’s high points.”
While streaming platforms in India have not yet begun monetizing the SFV (short format videos) content, Rahul Sheth, Co-Founder and Business Officer of Stars N Stripes, feels that the day is not far “Every single OTT platform is focusing on building a way where they can not only engage the audience by giving them a lot more than the long format content but also looking at it from a perspective of generating revenue by offering engaging SFV.”
“Bite-sized content is probably the best way to deliver the maximum impact in a small time. We at Stars N Stripes were the pioneers of making short videos in collaboration with Viacom 18. The intent is to look at entertaining viewers who don't want to watch an entire episode or a web series and want to consume snackable content in under 120 seconds,” concludes Rahul Sheth.