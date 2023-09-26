Startup Brands Summit 2023 is here!

The second edition of Startup Brands Summit by afaqs! will be held at The Leela, Mumbai, 9:30 AM onwards.
On September 27, the curtain rises on the 2023 edition of Startup Brand Summit at The Leela, Mumbai, where, starting from 09:30 AM, the stage is set for a day of unparalleled insights, collaboration, and the exploration of marketing's uncharted territories for fast-growing startup brands.
This year's event is powered by our Gold Partner, Times Network, whose unwavering commitment to fostering innovation in the marketing domain has made them a prominent name in the industry.
As the world of marketing continues to evolve at lightning speed, startup brands find themselves amidst a whirlwind of challenges and opportunities. In a landscape where change is the only constant, these emerging companies are rewriting the rules of the game.
The afaqs! Startup Brands Summit 2023 promises to be a platform where the marketing challenges unique to startup brands will be dissected, discussed, and decoded.
The event features a stellar lineup of speakers, including founders and top executives from illustrious brands including Times Network, McDonald's India, Paytm, Naagin Sauce, Sleepyhead, Earth Rhythm, Epigamia, CaratLane - A Tanishq Partnership, Wow! Momo, McCann Worldgroup, Zouk, Cure.Fit, InterviewBit, Scaler, FCB Kinnect, FCB/SIX India, HAMMER, Rebel Foods, GOAT Brand Labs, White Rivers Media, Suta, WOW Skin Science, Happilo, and Gynoveda.
These remarkable individuals are set to share their experiences, insights, and strategies, shedding light on the trials and triumphs of marketing for startups.
Mumbai stands ready to embrace a day brimming with knowledge-sharing and networking opportunities as it welcomes marketing enthusiasts and industry titans to a day filled with power-packed events.
Who should attend
The Startup Brands Summit 2023 is designed to cater to a diverse range of attendees who are passionate about the dynamic intersection of startups and marketing.
Entrepreneurs seeking innovative strategies, innovators with groundbreaking ideas, and founders navigating the complexities of startup growth will find invaluable insights and inspiration. Investors on the lookout for promising ventures, agency executives shaping brand narratives, and digital marketers leveraging the digital landscape will gain fresh perspectives and strategies.
Content creators, whether established or emerging, will discover new avenues for creativity. Venture capitalists eager to spot the next big startup opportunity will have a front-row seat, and technology companies looking to collaborate with and support the startup ecosystem will find numerous networking possibilities.
This event serves as a convergence point for diverse minds, making it an essential gathering for anyone interested in staying at the forefront of the startup marketing landscape.
Summit overview
This year the Startup Brands Summit boasts a captivating lineup of events that promise to offer invaluable insights and solutions to the marketing puzzles faced by startups.
1. Welcome Address by Sreekant Khandekar
Kickstarting the event with enthusiasm, the co-founder and CEO of afaqs! will set the tone for the day, offering a glimpse into the exciting discussions and invaluable takeaways awaiting attendees.
2. Marketing in Times of a Funding Winter
An exploration of how the marketing priorities of startups evolve in an environment where funding remains scarce. Moderated by Venkata Susmita Biswas, executive editor, afaqs!, this event will be featuring insights from:
Harini Sivakumar, founder & CEO, Earth Rhythm
Shrenik Gandhi, co-founder & CEO, White Rivers Media
Shouvik Roy, chief of brand marketing, GOAT Brand Labs
Vikas D Nahar, founder & CEO, Happilo
Vishal Gupta, founder & CEO, Gynoveda
3. Vijay Shekhar Sharma's Address
The founder & CEO of Paytm shares his life lessons and experiences in scaling up one of India's most celebrated startups.
4. Going Beyond D2C
A discussion one the dynamic shift in startup strategies as they navigate thechallenges of growing revenues through traditional retail channels alongside the rapid growth of D2C. Moderated by Venkata Susmita Biswas, executive editor, afaqs!, this event will be featuring insights from:
Deepti Karthik, fractional CMO, Sleepyhead
Gaurav Dhawan, chief revenue officer, Times Network
Jennifer Pandya, VP, marketing, CaratLane
Harini Sivakumar, founder & CEO, Earth Rhythm
5. Brand Surge: Empowering Startups with Times Network's Innovative Initiative
A deep dive into how TV advertising can be made accessible and affordable for startups, even in challenging times, presented by Jignesh Kenia, executive VP & head of corporate strategy and digital transformation, Times Network.
6. Interview with Rebel Foods' Sagar Kochhar
An exclusive interview with Sagar Kochhar, co-founder of Rebel Foods, exploring the fusion of great food and technology in the world of online restaurants.
7. First Mover Disadvantage?
A critical examination of the first mover advantage in business, featuring insights from founders and marketing leaders from various industries. Moderated by Sreekant Khandekar, co-founder and CEO, afaqs!, this event will be featuring insights from:
Arjun Rastogi, co-founder, Naagin Sauce
Isha Dhoble, VP, marketing & strategy, Epigamia
Murali Krishnan, co-founder & CMO, Wow! Momo
Prerna Tirumalai, head of growth, Cure.Fit
8. The Power and Perils of Discounting
An exploration of the balance between offering discounts to drive sales momentum and the long-term cost of this approach. Moderated by Benita Chacko, principal correspondent, afaqs!, this event will be featuring insights from:
Pradeep Krishnakumar, co-founder, Zouk
Rohit Nandwani, founder & COO, HAMMER
Taniya Biswas, co-founder, Suta
Vanda Ferrao, CMO, WOW Skin Science
9. Branding vs. Performance Marketing
A discussion on the evolving landscape of brand building and performance-based advertising. Moderated by Shreyas Kulkarni, assistant editor, afaqs!, this event will be featuring insights from:
Arvind R P, CMO, McDonald's
Nidhi Sinha, VP, strategy planning, McCann Worldwide
Rishabh Jaroli, VP, growth, Scaler
Rohan Mehta, CEO, FCB Kinnect
Speakers at a glance
The afaqs! Startup Brands Summit 2023 is proud to host an impressive lineup of industry leaders and visionaries who will share their invaluable insights and experiences. Here are the distinguished speakers who will grace the event:
Arjun Rastogi, co-founder, Naagin
Arvind R P, CMO, McDonald's India
Deepti Karthik, fractional CMO, Sleepyhead
Gaurav Dhawan, chief revenue officer, Times Network
Harini Sivakumar, founder & CEO, Earth Rhythm
Isha Dhoble, VP, marketing & strategy, Epigamia
Jennifer Pandya, VP, marketing, CaratLane - A Tanishq Partnership
Jignesh Kenia, president, corporate strategy & digital transformation, Times Network
Murali Krishnan, co-founder & CMO, Wow! Momo
Nidhi Sinha, VP, strategy planning, McCann Worldgroup
Pradeep Krishnakumar, co-founder & COO, Zouk
Prerna Tirumalai, head of growth, Cure.Fit
Rishabh Jaroli, VP of growth, InterviewBit & Scaler
Rohan Mehta, CEO, FCB Kinnect & FCB/SIX India
Rohit Nandwani, founder & COO, HAMMER
Sagar Kochhar, co-founder, Rebel Foods
Shouvik Roy, chief of brand marketing, GOAT Brand Labs
Shrenik Gandhi, co-founder & CEO, White Rivers Media
Taniya Biswas, co-founder, Suta
Vanda Ferrao, CMO, WOW Skin Science
Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder & CEO, Paytm
Vikas D Nahar, founder & CEO, Happilo
Vishal Gupta, founder & CEO, Gynoveda
These luminaries will share their expertise and experiences, making the Startup Brands Summit 2023 an event of unparalleled learning and networking opportunities for all attendees.
Join us at the summit
The afaqs! Startup Brands Summit 2023 promises to be a day filled with profound discussions, actionable insights, and networking opportunities that will empower startup brands to conquer the ever-changing marketing landscape.
Stay tuned for a day of revelations, innovations, and inspiration. Mark your calendars, and we'll see you in Mumbai for a day of marketing brilliance!
For the latest updates on Startup Brands Summit 2023, be sure to connect with afaqs! on LinkedIn.