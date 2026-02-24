Story TV to stream Zee’s iconic shows in short drama format

Eloelo Group’s Story TV has partnered with Zee Entertainment Enterprises to stream a slate of television shows in short drama formats aimed at smartphone users.

Under the collaboration, Story TV will offer titles such as Agent Raghav: Crime Branch, Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Santoshi Maa and Fear Files. The shows will be adapted into short format episodes across genres including family drama, spiritual, thriller and horror. The catalogue features actors such as Shweta Tiwari, Ratan Rajput and Sharad Kelkar.

The companies said the partnership is intended to expand Story TV’s content library and reach mobile-first audiences. A Redseer report estimates that India’s interactive media market could grow to between $3.1 billion and $3.4 billion by FY30, driven by short format content consumption.

Story TV said it currently reaches over five crore users and hosts more than 1,000 microdrama shows. Actors including Jay Soni, Abhishek Kapur, Ayub Khan, Gaurav Chopra, Hiten Tejwani, Karan Patel, Karan Mehral and Chahat Pandey have appeared in its originals.

Saurabh Pandey, founder and CEO of Story TV, said, “India has a lot of stories to tell, and we are a land of storytellers. Over the years the platforms for storytelling have evolved hence we want to offer the best of options and choices to our massive user base. Be it horror, family drama, true crime, fiction, historical or any genre, our diverse content library offers something for everyone. We are excited to partner with an iconic brand like ‘Zee’ and reimagine their iconic shows for the smartphone first era.”

Vinod Johri, business head, syndication, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, added, “As audience behaviour shifts rapidly, multi-platform reach is more important than ever. Story TV’s scale and distribution give our shows the power to connect with a new generation of viewers.”