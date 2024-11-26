Streambox Media unveils subscription based TV service Dor

Streambox Media, a media-tech venture founded by Anuj Gandhi and backed by Micromax Informatics, along with Nikhil Kamath and Stride Ventures, unveils Dor — a subscription-based television service. Focusing on technological innovation and user experience, Dor is set to transform how Indian households access and enjoy entertainment at home and on the move.

Advertisment

The 43-inch Dor subscription TV will be available through Flipkart starting December 1, 2024, priced at Rs 799 per month and with an upfront activation fee of Rs 10,799(which includes one month’s subscription fee). The 55-inch and 65-inch variants are slated for launch in early 2025, expanding the offering for Indian consumers.

This subscription service integrates a high-performance 4K QLED TV with SVOD OTT streaming platforms, AVOD platforms, Live channels, Gaming, News and more into a single, affordable monthly subscription plan. Powered by Dor TV OS, the subscription platform ensures an intuitive and unified viewing experience for consumers, eliminating fragmented navigation across multiple devices or apps.

Rahul Sharma, co-founder of Micromax Informatics, also shared his thoughts: "The home entertainment landscape is witnessing a tectonic shift with the rise of subscription and leasing models. Younger audiences, Gen Y and Zoomers, prefer renting over owning, prioritizing flexibility and value. With Dor, we are introducing a market disruptor that meets these evolving consumer preferences. Leveraging India’s indigenously designed and developed Dor OS, this TV Subscription Service captures what a future-ready technology can achieve across Global Markets. We strongly believe Dor is poised to be a game-changer in the Indian entertainment ecosystem, offering a unified service to address affordability and innovation for our customers."

Anuj Gandhi, founder and CEO of Streambox Media, expressed his enthusiasm about the launch: "The Indian connected TV ecosystem is rapidly evolving, with the number of connected TV households expected to grow from 50 million to 100 million within the next five years. However, fragmented services and high upfront costs continue to deter a large segment of potential users. Dor bridges this gap by integrating cutting-edge AI technology, multiple content platforms, and the proprietary Dor OS with its hyper-personalization and intuitive content discovery into a subscription-based model. As a first-of-its-kind TV-as-a-service model in India, Dor positions itself as a future-ready innovation, offering unmatched value to an addressable market with immense growth potential. We strongly believe that Dor has the potential to become a must-have for consumers in times to come, and that's why we offer a 4-year warranty along with security and software upgrades. We are here to make a real difference.”

Romil Ramgarhia, COO of Streambox Media added, “Dor aims to democratize access to high-quality, premium entertainment by significantly lowering the barriers of entry for Indian households. This innovative approach ensures that cutting-edge technology is no longer a luxury but an accessible service for all. Leveraging hyper-personalized recommendations, unified content experience, smart upgrades, and unparalleled content discovery, we're poised to capture a significant market share of the 100M+ households seeking affordable smart TV Solutions in India. Dor redefines affordability and convenience, delivering a 50–60% cost reduction for Indian households by consolidating the cost of smart TVs and content services. Therefore, while the initial service offering is through a 43” model, we are set to quickly expand our portfolio to 55” and 65” variants to cater to a wider audience."

Dor TV’s unique subscription model offers consumers a flexible and cost-effective way to access high-quality entertainment. The customers can enjoy a comprehensive package that combines hardware, content, and continuous software updates. The television comes with a four-year warranty and product upgrade options, allowing the consumer to freely enjoy their content at their convenience.