Streaming is an enabler for all in India’s creative economy: Gaurav Gandhi, vice president, Prime Video, India

Gaurav said, “Theatre and streaming are symbiotic and not on the opposite ends. The theatre experience is unique and is here to stay. It's an experience that customers enjoy together on a very large screen. And there's no reason for one experience to replace the other. It's all additive.” He added, “The film industry is about content creators who are making films, and wanting access to customers. We are all means to that end and providing that access. So, if you're able to give a much larger access to a customer base for a creator or talent, how does that become at odds with the objective of the filmmaker?” Releasing movies direct to service (DTS) during the pandemic “opened people's eyes about what the reach of streaming and impact of streaming could be, because we were releasing movies not just in one market but nationally and globally. This expanded the total addressable market rapidly and dramatically for creators and actors.” Talking about the various models of streaming films, he added, “DTS is not the only model. A film can come straight to streaming, or we can license it. We could produce an original movie, like we produced Maja Ma, or we could co-produce films, like we did with Ram Setu. As an industry, all streamers are investing forward in content with producers, and enabling them to create more films, and give them access and reach. All of this fuels the creative economy further.”