Streaming platforms oppose TRAI's regulation

OTT platforms like Netflix, and Amazon and content delivery platforms like Universal Studios and Warner Bros. have reportedly opposed the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's (TRAI) intention to regulate them. The platforms argue they are not telecom operators and don’t fall under the authority’s regulatory ambit.

Advertisment

The content platforms also known as CDN (content delivery network) were represented through global industry bodies such as the Motion Picture Association (MPA), Asia Video Industry Association (AVIA) and the Broadband India Forum (BIF), as well as advisory groups like Deepstrat and Koan Advisory during an open house session organised by the regulator regarding the consultation paper on the 'Framework for Service Authorisations for provision of Broadcasting Services under the Telecommunications Act, 2023'.

Uday Singh, managing director of MPA India, who was representing Walt Disney Studios, Netflix, Sony, Universal Studios, Warner Bros and Amazon Studios said CDNs facilitate seamless video delivery through features like content caching, video streaming, organisation optimisation, reduced latency and load balancing, distinguishing them from traditional telecommunications providers.

"Content delivery networks are not telecommunication networks," said Debashish Bhattacharya, senior dy—director general of Broadband India Forum (BIF). He said, as CDNs don't provide connectivity, they neither fall under the definition of telecom networks in the Telecom Act, 2023 nor do they come under TRAI's regulatory scope.