Subhash Chandra settles over 91% debt to lenders

Sharing the key points pertaining to the debt resolution, Chandra said, “I am happy to report that we have come out of the financial stress situation by settling 91.2 per cent of our total debt to 43 lenders in 110 accounts. 88.3 per cent amount has been paid, while the remaining 2.9 per cent is in the process of being paid. We are making all the required efforts to settle the remaining 8.8 per cent of our total debt. I have no regrets for parting with substantial ownership in the business and especially in the ‘jewels of the crown’. This was done to keep the family’s honor.”