Subhash Chandra to settle Essel Group's debts with JC Flowers ARC

As per the reports, Subhash Chandra, the founder of Essel Group, i taking steps to settle the conglomerate's outstanding debts with JC Flowers Asset Reconstruction Co., amounting to Rs 6500 crore. Chandra has proposed a payment of approximately Rs 1500 crore to cover his family's stake in various assets, including Dish TV and Zee Learn. The settlement also involves transferring ownership of three properties, including a Delhi-based bungalow.