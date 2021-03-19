Sudesh Iyer - Sony Entertainment Television ex co- founder picks up strategic equity stake Vistas Media Capital

Iyer, based in Singapore, is an industry veteran with stakes in multiple businesses in the media and entertainment space across the region. He ran a successful advertising and an ad-film production company which he started in 1980. In the early 90s during the Gulf War, Mr Iyer along with his friend Mr Sushil Shergill set up a Television network called ACE TV and they later entered into a Joint Venture with ‘Sony Pictures Entertainment’ to set up Sony Television Network. Being the original founders of Sony Entertainment Television, Mr Iyer ran the content arm of the network, producing more than 10,000 hours of content. A serial entrepreneur, Sudesh Iyer has incubated several startups in the Health Care, Information Technology, Manufacturing and Logistics sectors.